Marion declares state of emergency

Marion Mayor D’Anna Browning on Friday declared a local state of emergency in Marion following widespread flooding caused by a severe weather system that struck Crittenden County on April 4.
The declaration, Executive Order 2025-05, activates the city’s emergency response plan and places all local emergency agencies on high alert. The order also enables city and county officials to bypass normal procedures to respond to the flooding, including entering contracts, using volunteer workers and spending public funds.
Browning said the storm brought significant rainfall that overwhelmed the area, prompting full coordination between city, county and state resources for disaster response and recovery.