State Hwy Update | Sunday morning

Crittenden County
KY 1917 is CLOSED with high water at the 1.5 MP (Wolf Creek). This is between Wolf Creek Road and Roberts Road.
KY 91 is CLOSED with high water at about the 15 MP leading up to the Cave-In-Rock ferry. The ferry is closed.
KY 120 is open at the 16 MP off the Tradewater River. - CLEAR
KY 132 is CLOSED with high water at the 1.973 MP.
KY 135 is CLOSED with high water between the 4.15 MP (Sawmill Holler).
Livingston County
KY 137/River Road is CLOSED with high water between the 3.4-15.2 MP.
KY 133/Lola Road is CLOSED with high water from the 18.3-18.8 MP, near the intersection with KY 137/River Road.
Lyon County
KY 819 is CLOSED with high water at the 2.3 MP (Panther Creek).