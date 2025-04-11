STATE HIGHWAY REPORT | Water and Roads

Updated 10am Friday, April 11
Water has begun creeping over the road at the Crittenden and Union Line on US 60 and will likely get high enough later today that it will be closed, too. Right now it is passable.
Other state highways closed in the area.
Crittenden County
KY 1917 is CLOSED with high water at the 1.5 MP (Wolf Creek). This is between Wolf Creek Road and Roberts Road.
KY 1917 is CLOSED with high water at the 3.35 MP, south of the intersection with KY 120.
KY 91 is CLOSED with high water at about the 15 MP leading up to the Cave-In-Rock ferry. The ferry is closed.
KY 120 is CLOSED with high water at the 16 MP off the Tradewater River.
KY 120 is CLOSED with high water at the 14.3 MP, just past Enon Church Road.
KY 132 is CLOSED with high water at the 1.973 MP.
KY 135 is CLOSED with high water between the 4.15 MP (Sawmill Hollow) and the 5.3 MP. This is between KY 297 and KY 723, east of the community of Tolu.
KY 135 is CLOSED with high water at the 6.6 MP. This is between KY 723 and Barnett Ford Road, near the community of Tolu.
KY 135 is CLOSED with high water at the 12.1 MP near the intersection with KY 91. This is locally known as One Lane Bridge.
U.S. 60 is open with high water near the 22.5 MP off the Tradewater River, near the Crittenden-Union County Line. Use caution. KYTC flaggers are on site to assist traffic.
KY 365 is CLOSED with high water at the 7.7 MP between Bells Mine Road and the Crittenden-Union County Line.
Livingston County
KY 917/Tucker Temple Road is CLOSED with high water between the 6.9-8.3 MP.
KY 137/River Road is CLOSED with high water between the 0-15.2 MP. This is between U.S. 60 and KY 133/Lola Road. - NEW/UPDATED
KY 133/Lola Road is CLOSED with high water from the 18.4-18.8 MP, near the intersection with KY 137/River Road.
Lyon County
KY 295 S is open with high water near the 3.6 MP near the entrance of U.S. 62.
KY 819 is CLOSED with high water at the 2.3 MP (Panther Creek).