Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Four-family auction April 12
Hoover 's Auctions will conduct a multi-family auction on KY 654 North in Marion on Saturday, April 12.
The sale will begin at 9 a.m., and will include equipment, farm machinery, tools and more.
Four families have contributed items to the sale, conducted at 3010 KY 654 North.
See HooversAuctions.com for more details.
4/02/2025 05:00:00 PM
