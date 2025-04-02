.

Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Four-family auction April 12

Hoover 's Auctions will conduct a multi-family auction on KY 654 North in Marion on Saturday, April 12.

The sale will begin at 9 a.m., and will include equipment, farm machinery, tools and more.

Four families have contributed items to the sale, conducted at 3010 KY 654 North.

See HooversAuctions.com for more details.

